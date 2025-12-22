Getty/GOAL
‘Do not do what Neymar did!’ - Vinicius Jr gets Real Madrid transfer warning as fellow Brazilian uses Ballon d’Or to hammer home Santiago Bernabeu message
Vinicius contract: No extension agreed with Real Madrid
Neymar is considered to have missed out on several Golden Balls after choosing to leave Lionel Messi and Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. A record-breaking €222 million (£194m/$261m) fee changed hands there, but Neymar never truly sparkled in France.
Vinicius is said to have become a disruptive presence at Santiago Bernabeu, as questions are asked of his commitment to the collective cause, and no extension has been agreed to a contract that is due to expire in 2027.
Neymar used as a warning for Vinicius
It may be that the 25-year-old’s head has been turned by the riches on offer elsewhere, but Sandro has warned that the grass is not always greener. The former Tottenham midfielder has used Neymar as an example when hammering home that point.
Sandro - speaking to BOYLE SPORTS, who offer the latest football betting - said: “Will Vinicius Junior or Xabi Alonso need to leave Real Madrid? No, I think they can both stay and go on a good run of results together.
“I didn’t agree with what Vinicius did, and then Alonso was taking him out, but this is normal. Vinicius just needs to focus on Real Madrid. Do not do what Neymar did at Barcelona and leave. Don’t do it, please!
“In Brazil, we say you need to try and stay tranquil. Calm down. Vinicius has this face on him but this can just be a moment. It’s nothing. It’s not a problem. Being an ex-footballer now, I have to give some advice. You have to breathe before you look to leave.
“I left Tottenham. I thought I wanted to leave because I was fighting the coaches and I rushed things, but man I loved it at Tottenham. Why did I leave? I had a three year contract. Why was I in such a rush? Vinicius please take a breath.
“This is so important in life as well but especially for footballers we have so many people around us telling the player you should leave, the coach doesn’t respect you, but come on."
Stay calm: Advice offered to Vinicius
Sandro added: “Would Vinicius Jr’s career suffer if he left Real Madrid now? 100%. The comparison with Neymar leaving Barcelona is beautiful. I still don’t understand why Neymar left Barcelona. Why, Neymar? Why? Please tell us why.
“When he left I started to pray. It’s easy to say now but I said at the time why are you going to leave Barcelona in your best moment because I love Neymar, and for the first time I saw Lionel Messi giving Neymar the ball in the difficult moments. I was watching Barcelona all the time and everybody passed Messi the ball but in that game against PSG, when Messi is giving you the ball to say, Neymar, you do your magic, wow!
“Imagine you are Neymar. You are on a good run. Now Messi, and he did in a very humble and good way, is saying that he needs you, and you’re going to leave? No, I think that was one of the biggest mistakes in all of football. Neymar could have stayed at Barcelona and won three or four Ballon d’Or trophies. So Vinicius, please, calm. Tranquil. Breathe.”
Big decisions: Transfer talk raging heading into 2026
Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior have some big decisions to make in 2026, with prominent figures in the Spanish capital suggesting that the Blancos should open themselves up to offers if the South American forward does not commit to the club and buy into Alonso’s way of thinking.
He was jeered by his own supporters when being replaced in a Liga clash with Sevilla, leading to him heading to Dubai during a winter break, and questions will continue to be asked of whether Vini will knuckle down in Spain or chase the money as Neymar once did.
