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Neymar treats himself to $1 million designer watch while passing through New York on World Cup duty with Brazil
A New York state of mind
During a Friday break from Brazil's intensive World Cup preparations in New Jersey, the Santos forward headed into the heart of New York City for a high-end shopping trip.
The objective was a visit to one of the most exclusive boutiques in the world to secure a new timepiece - as per Globo.
The 34-year-old superstar was spotted at the Jacob & Co flagship store, where he finalised the purchase of a watch valued at approximately $1 million. The move further solidifies Neymar's reputation as one of the most prolific collectors of high-end horology in the sporting world, with his total collection estimated to be worth well over £1.6 million.
Personal visit to Jacob Arabo
The transaction was far from a standard retail experience, as Neymar was greeted personally by the brand's founder. Viral videos and photos showed the Brazilian icon alongside Jacob Arabo, the renowned American jeweler and watchmaker who established the luxury international brand in 1986. The meeting highlighted the player's long-standing relationship with the elite manufacturer.
Arabo shared the moment on social media, expressing his delight at welcoming the playmaker to his establishment. “A long-time friend of the brand, Neymar managed to find time to stop by the New York boutique to personally buy a Jacob Arabo watch before entering the world's biggest stage this summer,” the brand owner wrote, referencing the ongoing World Cup tournament.
Building a million-dollar collection
This latest acquisition is just the tip of the iceberg for the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star. Neymar has frequently been seen sporting rare pieces that range from diamond-encrusted tourbillons to custom-made designs that reflect his vibrant personality.
Industry experts note that Neymar’s collection includes items that exceed £1.6 million in value individually, making his wrist-wear a significant part of his overall net worth. The $1 million price tag on his latest New York purchase fits perfectly within his established spending habits for rare and limited-edition luxury goods.
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Focus shifts back to the pitch
This period of relaxation follows a deeply emotional milestone for the forward, who recently ended a painful absence from the national team. Prior to his New York trip, Neymar had spent exactly 981 days away from the Selecao due to a devastating knee injury suffered in late 2023. His return to action against Scotland was a moment of release for a player who has spent years in rehabilitation.
Neymar's attention must now return to Brazil's quest for a sixth star. The Selecao finished at the top of Group C and are now preparing for a round of 32 clash against Japan. With Neymar providing a luxury spark off the bench, Carlo Ancelotti's side looks like one of the favourites to go all the way in North America.