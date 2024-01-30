'Overweight okay, but fat?' - Neymar tells 'haters' to 's*** it' and shows his belly as Al-Hilal star steps up recovery from ACL injury

'Overweight okay, but fat?' - Neymar tells 'haters' to 's*** it' and shows his belly as Al-Hilal star steps up recovery from ACL injuryAditya GokhaleGettyNeymarAl HilalBrazilSaudi Pro LeagueNeymar has been put through the grinder on social media after photos appeared of him looking bulky but the Brazilian has now clapped back.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNeymar called fat on social mediaBrazilian claps back at 'haters'Shows belly as he recovers from ACL tear