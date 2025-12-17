Neymar goes incognito! Brazil superstar dons balaclava as he jets off on wintery New York holiday with partner Bruna Biancardi amid uncertain future at Santos

Neymar had a mixed experience back in his homeland as he continued to struggle with injuries during the past year at Santos. Yet, the Brazil star ended the 2025-26 campaign on a high as he scored four goals in the last three games of the season and helped Santos to escape the relegation zone and finish 12th in the Brazilian Serie A.

With Neymar's current Santos contract expiring at the end of December, there has been speculation over his future at his boyhood team, though ESPN has recently claimed that the 33-year-old has always prioritised staying at Santos and is set to continue at the club at least until the 2026 World Cup next summer. Various clubs have been linked with a move for Neymar, including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, but he and Santos are now in "advanced talks" to extend his contract and he will sign an initial six-month contract extension.

