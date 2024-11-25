Neymar set to become a free agent? Brazilian superstar's father drops huge hint on future as he explains why Al-Hilal haven't cancelled his contract despite injury nightmare
Neymar's father hinted that the player could become a free agent after the inaugural Club World Cup next summer.
- Neymar's father drops hint on his future
- Revealed why Al-Hilal has not terminated his contract yet
- Brazil star remains sidelined with injury