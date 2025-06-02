Neymar insists 'desperation' to score a goal led to failed 'Hand of God' attempt in grovelling apology as handball red card proves costly in late Santos defeat to Botafogo

Neymar has issued a grovelling apology after his needless red card for a blatant handball proved costly in Santos' loss to Botafogo on Sunday.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Neymar issued apology after handball red card

Brazil star claimed first yellow card could have been avoided

Botafogo beat Santos 1-0 with late goal Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱