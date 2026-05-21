Getty Images Sport
Neymar injured again! Santos star ruled out as calf issue sparks fresh fears over World Cup participation
Santos confirm Neymar calf injury
Santos have confirmed Neymar is dealing with a minor calf injury after medical tests revealed a 2-millimetre oedema in his right calf. The issue was announced by the club’s medical department on Wednesday. The timing is far from ideal for the 34-year-old, who has only recently returned to the Brazil setup following a lengthy recovery from the serious knee injury he suffered in 2023.
Neymar has already missed Santos’ Copa Sudamericana clash against San Lorenzo and is also expected to sit out the upcoming league meeting with Gremio. The forward is now racing to recover before reporting for Brazil duty on May 27. Santos and the CBF are both monitoring his progress closely.
- Getty Images
Santos remain optimistic over Neymar’s recovery timeline
Rodrigo Zogaib, the head of Santos' medical team, insisted the injury is not considered serious and expressed confidence Neymar will still be available for Brazil next week.
"Neymar has a minor calf injury, an oedema," Zogaib told ge. "But, according to our planning, his progress will allow him to be fit next week when he will join up with the national team."
Injury raises fresh questions over Ancelotti’s selection call
The setback has increased scrutiny around Ancelotti’s decision to include Neymar in Brazil’s final squad. As per ESPN, the Italian made clear he only wanted fully fit players available for selection. Concerns inside the coaching staff are believed to centre around whether the injury could disrupt Neymar’s early training schedule and his availability for Brazil’s friendly against Panama on May 31 at the Maracana. Neymar has been working alongside his personal medical team at Santos’ Rei Pele Training Center in an attempt to speed up his recovery.
Reflecting on his call-up after a long absence from the Selecao, Neymar said to Santos TV. "I cried for several hours, it wasn't easy to get here. After my name was announced, you know it was worth overcoming everything, enduring the effort."
The forward also thanked those involved in his recovery process, adding: "My call-up wasn’t just for me, it was for everyone who is part of the process."
- Getty Images Sport
Brazil await Neymar fitness update before international fixtures
Neymar is expected to miss Santos’ final Copa Sudamericana group stage match against Deportivo Cuenca, which could see them eliminated as they sit bottom of the pool.
Brazil will face Panama and Egypt before prepare for Group C matches against Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. Neymar, meanwhile, will hope to avoid any further setbacks as he attempts to re-establish himself as a key figure for the Selecao on the international stage.