Getty
‘We’ll wait for him!’ - Neymar sees another transfer door opened as Boca Juniors join Inter Miami in the race for Santos superstar
Santos struggle: Neymar ready for another new challenge
The 33-year-old playmaker appears destined to accept another new challenge early in 2026. An emotional return to where it all began for him at Santos has not worked out as planned - with Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer enduring more injury issues while becoming wedged in an unexpected relegation battle.
A parting of ways there appears inevitable, with Neymar looking to make a fresh start ahead of next summer’s World Cup. A return to Europe for the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward has been ruled out, with it likely that he will remain in the Americas.
- Getty
Boca captain in contact with Neymar
There has been talk of rival outfits in his homeland expressing interest, while a move across the border to Argentina would allow him to link up with ex-PSG team-mate Paredes in Buenos Aires.
With Boca Juniors having Copa Libertadores action on their agenda for 2026, Paredes has told Mundo Boca Radio of potentially welcoming a familiar face to La Bombonera: “I talk to Ney a lot. The truth is, I have a very good relationship with him. We're friends. We're always in contact, but he's at his club, we have to respect the other clubs, the decisions of the other players, so I can't say much.”
Paredes went on to say with a smile: “We'll wait for him if he wants!”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
MSN reformed: Will Neymar join Messi in Miami?
Boca will likely face competition for Neymar’s signature from Inter Miami, with ex-USMNT goalkeeper Brad Friedel telling GOAL recently of why a deal that could see the fabled ‘MSN’ attacking unit reformed makes sense: “I think it would be a risk on anyone’s behalf; I think it just depends on how you would structure the contract. You also have to weigh the pros and cons — when you sign legends of the game like Neymar, you also have to take into account the commercial opportunities that go with it, and it coincides nearly every time with the salary and wage packet that you are going to give.
“The plus side is, it is a league that is a step down from where he is playing. Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time, but he can play many more years in MLS. It is a league that will allow players to do that, so I think Inter Miami need to weigh the pros and cons of what they can earn off the field and try to get it correct.
“If they can structure the contract correctly, then it limits the risk. Having Neymar alongside Messi again — I am not sure. We will wait and see, but the league needs to do something commercially.”
- Getty
Homecoming for Dybala? Another option for Boca
While waiting to discover what Neymar has planned, Paredes has also reacted to the news that Argentina international team-mate Paulo Dybala could head home if he chooses to sever ties with Serie A side Roma.
Paredes, who played alongside his fellow World Cup winner in Italy, added: “Having a player like Paulo on the team, with his quality and stature, would be spectacular. I'll let each person make their own decision; I can't interfere, it's not my place. There are so many things to consider, and he's about to become a father too. I hope he makes the best decision for himself and his family. We're waiting for him here with undiminished hope.”
Dybala’s contract in Rome is due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. It may be that he decides to head home - having left Argentina for Italy in 2012 - while Neymar also faces a huge decision on what the immediate future holds for him as questions are asked of whether he is still capable of delivering moments of match-altering brilliance.
Advertisement