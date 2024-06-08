James Trafford England U21 2023(C)Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Newcastle submit £16 million bid for Burnley goalkeeper also targeted by Chelsea and Liverpool

James TraffordNewcastlePremier LeagueTransfers

Newcastle United have reportedly submitted a bid to Burnley for goalkeeper James Trafford as they look to offer competition to Nick Pope.

  • Newcastle submit £16m bid for Trafford
  • Burnley holding out for close to £20m
  • Chelsea and Liverpool also show interest
