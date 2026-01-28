Goal.com
PSG vs Newcastle Player Ratings
Ben McAleer

Newcastle player ratings vs PSG: Harvey Barnes blunder costs Magpies famous win as Joe Willock and Dan Burn produce the Champions League goods in Paris

Joe Willock's powerful header on the stroke of half-time cancelled out Vitinha's opener as nothing could separate Newcastle and Paris-Saint Germain in a 1-1 draw on Wednesday. The result suited neither side as the Premier League outfit and their French counterparts dropped out of the top eight and into the play-off round in the Champions League.

The capital clash kicked off in dramatic fashion as Lewis Miley was adjudged to have handled the ball in his own area and, following a pitchside review, Slovenian official Slavko Vincic pointed to the spot. However, Ousmane Dembele's effort was palmed away by Nick Pope.

Pope could to little to prevent PSG from going ahead moments later, however, as Vitinha showed great composure to tuck into the bottom corner from the edge of the box. The Magpies shot-stopper endured a busy start to the night as he was also on hand to deny Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in quick succession to keep Newcastle in the tie.

Eddie Howe's side rode out the storm and grew into the game before Willock powered a header past Matvey Safonov having been set up brilliantly by Dan Burn on the stroke of half-time.

Jacob Ramsey tested Safonov shortly after the break with some fine footwork as Newcastle began to impose themselves. However, the Magpies left gaps at the back and it took a late Sven Botman block to keep Achraf Hakimi from testing Pope.

Willock then thought he had added his and Newcastle's second following a quick free-kick, but was just offside when the ball was played. Anthony Gordon and Ramsey both also had chances to fire Newcastle in front, the latter denied by a fine Marquinhos block, while PSG also threatened in an end-to-end finale in the capital.

Substitute Harvey Barnes missed from close range late on after a mazy Gordon run that would have surely won the game for Newcastle, as the spoils were ultimately shared in France.

GOAL rates Newcastle's players from Parc des Princes...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Nick Pope (7/10):

    Made a crucial stop to save Dembele's early penalty, though could do nothing to prevent Vitinha from firing PSG ahead in the eighth minute. Equal to Dembele and Kvaratskhelia efforts shortly after Newcastle went behind.

    Malick Thiaw (6/10):

    Provided effective backup for Miley down the Newcastle right.

    Sven Botman (6/10):

    Almost caught out after a sloppy pass early in the second half. Made amends with a rough last-ditch challenge on Doue.

    Dan Burn (8/10):

    Set up Willock's equaliser with a superb header. Did well to put Hakimi off his stride for a close-range header. Blocked a stinging Vitinha effort as PSG pressed to go back in front. Absolutely imperious at the back.

    Midfield

    Lewis Miley (5/10):

    Conceded a penalty in the opening exchanges, but didn't let the early setback ultimately effect his performance, though was often second best against Nuno Mendes and Barcola.

    Jacob Ramsey (7/10):

    Forced Safnov into action shortly after the break following some neat footwork in the PSG box. Denied by a fine last-ditch Marquinhos block with 15 minutes to go.

    Sandro Tonali (6/10):

    Grew into the game after looking overwhelmed against PSG's three-man midfield.

    Lewis Hall (6/10):

    Sold a dummy by Vitinha for PSG's opening goal. Did well to get back and block a Doue effort minutes into the second half, but struggled to keep Hakimi in check.

    Attack

    Anthony Elanga (5/10):

    Booked for a challenge on Kvaratskhelia in the 20th minute that forced the PSG man off. Another disappointing showing from the Swede, who came off midway through the second half.

    Nick Woltemade (6/10):

    Struggled to lead the line, bar a decent bit of hold-up play in the second half that culminated in a Ramsey shot.

    Joe Willock (8/10):

    Headed Newcastle level shortly before the break following a subdued first half. Saw a second goal chalked off for offside in the 57th minute. Caught the eye on a rare start before he was replaced by Barnes.

    Subs & Manager

    Harvey Barnes (5/10):

    Teed up Ramsey minutes after his introduction as Newcastle pushed for a second. Missed from close range in the dying embers.

    Anthony Gordon (6/10):

    Tested Safonov from range five minutes after coming on. Key in a sweeping move that forced Marquinhos into a last-ditch block.

    Yoane Wissa (6/10):

    Replaced Woltemade with 10 minutes to play. Offered little, however.

    Eddie Howe (8/10):

    In the absence of Guimaraes and Joelinton, utilised a three-man backline. Newcastle struggled in the opening exchanges but rode out the early storm to secure a result, albeit one that saw the Magpies drop into the play-off spots.

Premier League
Liverpool crest
Liverpool
LIV
Newcastle United crest
Newcastle United
NEW
0