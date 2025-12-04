Newcastle eye Palmeiras star with €100m release clause as January transfer window looms

Eddie Howe has repeatedly expressed his desire to expand his midfield options, particularly after injuries to Joe Willock and Lewis Miley disrupted Newcastle’s rhythm earlier in the campaign. The Magpies eventually secured Jacob Ramsey from Aston Villa, but Howe made no secret of his concern that the squad were operating with fewer central midfielders than he wanted. Despite their interest in Allan, Howe has sought to temper expectations about Newcastle making extravagant purchases in January as the club remain tightly constrained by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

At the time, he said: "We want six [midfielders] and now we are down to four. That is an issue for us and it is a position we are looking at."

"Certainly paying fees like that (£100 million), and I am not sure we are going to be in a position to do that. I am talking about that without any knowledge on January. It is just not really a window that big fees are usually paid. There is always a long-term management of PSR and long-term management on our financial situation. We can’t let one transfer unbalance that."

Newcastle currently sit 12th in the Premier League and face Burnley on Saturday.