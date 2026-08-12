AFP
Newcastle United offered Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi
Magpies offered Frattesi
According to TeamTalk, Newcastle United have been offered the opportunity to sign Inter midfielder Frattesi. The central midfielder has essentially been offered up to the side as the club evaluates potential additions to the squad.
Strengthening the middle of the park remains an urgent priority for the hierarchy. Securing a proven operator could prove decisive for their ambitions this season.
Filling the Guimaraes void
The Magpies are still looking to fill the massive void left by Bruno Guimaraes' painful departure. Finding a player capable of replicating that influence is critical for the coaching staff.
Transfer discussions are ongoing as sporting directors weigh up valuations and squad fits. The player's current availability has naturally alerted the recruitment team.
Stankovic emerges as target
Another player to be linked with St. James' Park is Aleksandar Stankovic, who has emerged as a target for the club. Scouting networks have closely monitored his development.
Bringing in fresh profiles to contest starting berths is essential for maintaining high performance levels. The club continues to assess multiple options in the market.
What happens next?
As the transfer window progresses, Newcastle will need to decide whether to pursue these midfield targets with official bids. Negotiations will depend heavily on valuations and squad planning.
For now, the recruitment department is carefully reviewing all options to ensure a successful window. The coming weeks will reveal the club's next steps in the transfer market.
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