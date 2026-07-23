Newcastle secure £35m deal to sign midfielder Aladji Bamba from Ligue 1 giants

Newcastle have reached an agreement with Monaco for the transfer of Bamba. The Premier League side have moved decisively to secure one of France’s most promising talents, with the agreement worth around €41 million (£35m), including €5m bonus, per Foot Mercato. The player is expected to travel to Tyneside immediately to undergo medical examinations and finalise a long-term contract at St James' Park.

Bamba has enjoyed a rapid rise in Ligue 1, becoming a vital part of the Monaco setup last season. Despite starting the campaign as a rotational option, the native of Blois eventually forced his way into the starting XI during the second half of the year.



