Newcastle's Eddie Howe is the ideal manager to replace Gareth Southgate as England boss in bid to end 60 years of hurt

The tactician has dragged himself from the bottom of English football to dine at the top table - and it's time he got the No. 1 job

So it's farewell, Gareth Southgate. You inherited a giant mess from Sam Allardyce and Roy Hodgson, and got people to believe in the England team again. You took the Three Lions to two European Championship finals, a World Cup semi-final and changed the culture around the team.

You fought the players' corner when the government got on their backs over taking the knee and you stood by their side when Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were racially abused after the penalty shootout defeat to Italy. You were like a father figure to many of the squad, and when they did not perform early in Euro 2024, you took bullets for them. Or more specifically, empty beer cups.

And despite having the best record of any England manager at major tournaments, you have had the humility to step down and let someone else have a go. But who should that someone else be? Look no further than Eddie Howe...