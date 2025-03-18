Saudi PIF governor's orders! Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan demands club to keep 'favourite player' Alexander Isak amid interest from Arsenal & Barcelona after Carabao Cup heroics
Newcastle chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan has demanded the Magpies keep hold of his 'favourite player' Alexander Isak after his Carabao Cup heroics.
- Isak starring for Newcastle
- Is Al-Rumayyan's favourite player
- Chairman tells club that striker must stay