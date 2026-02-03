Goal.com
New York Red Bulls sign Mexico international Jorge Ruvalcaba from Pumas UNAM

New York Red Bulls have completed the signing of Mexican international Jorge Ruvalcaba from Pumas UNAM, securing one of Liga MX’s most promising attackers. The 24-year-old joins MLS on a long-term deal through 2029, with the club viewing him as a key piece of their attacking project moving forward. Michael Bradley’s side has also strengthened their roster with the addition of Cade Cowell from Chivas.

    Will occupy a Designated Player slot in 2026

     Ruvalcaba joins from Pumas UNAM for an undisclosed fee, the club announced. The 24-year-old winger has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with MLS through the 2029-30 season, with an option for 2030-31.

    Ruvalcaba is set to occupy New York’s third Designated Player slot in 2026, while remaining eligible for Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) in future seasons.

    "Has shown tremendous potential"

    “We are very excited to welcome Jorge to our club,” said Sporting Director Julian de Guzman. “He is a dynamic and creative attacking player who has shown tremendous potential and a strong work ethic. We are confident he will contribute to our success both on and off the field.”

    The move brings an end to Ruvalcaba’s five-year spell with Pumas UNAM, where he established himself as a regular starter in Liga MX. He made 100 appearances for the club, registering 16 goals and nine assists. During the Apertura 2025 tournament, Ruvalcaba featured in 15 matches, scoring five goals and adding three assists, with goals coming against Toluca, Cruz Azul, and Club América - all teams that finished inside the top four of the standings.

    What Bradley said

    Head coach Michael Bradley also expressed optimism about the signing.

     “Jorge is a young and talented player, and we’re thrilled to have him join our club,” Bradley said. “His pace and versatility give us additional options in the attacking third. We’re looking forward to helping him integrate and contribute to the team’s success.”

    Before turning professional, Ruvalcaba played college soccer at Cal State San Bernardino during the 2020 season and also featured for Ocelot Academy in the United Premier Soccer League.

    Already logged minutes with El Tri

    Born in Rialto, California, Ruvalcaba has already made his debut with the Mexico national team. He earned his first senior cap on Nov. 19, 2025, starting and playing 60 minutes in a friendly against Paraguay. He has also represented Mexico’s U-21 team, making four appearances and scoring once in a 2–0 win over Indonesia at the 2022 Maurice Revello Tournament.

