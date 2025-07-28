New York Red Bulls’ Julian Hall, LAFC’s David Martinez, and NYCFC’s Johnny Shore among highly touted young players to watch in Leagues Cup 2025

GOAL takes a look at five youngsters who could break out in the competition this summer

The Leagues Cup isn’t just about crowning a champion between Liga MX and MLS - it’s also a proving ground for the next generation of stars. In 2023, Inter Miami’s run to the title featured a breakout performance from then-teenager Benjamin Cremaschi, who quietly impressed alongside Lionel Messi. Now 20, Cremaschi is a U.S. international and represented the U23s at the Paris Olympics last summer.

The tournament gave him a platform - and in 2025, that same stage is set for a new wave of young talent ready to make their mark.

New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall has been touted for success, as has a fellow New Yorker with NYCFC's Johnny Shore as a potential breakout candidate. Down the coastline in Charlotte, 20-year-old Idan Toklomati has been handed the reins to the striker position, and out West, 18-year-old U.S. prospect Zavier Gozo is making waves for Real Salt Lake while pushing for a roster spot with the USA at the U20 World Cup this fall. Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, 20-year-old Venezuelan David Martinez hasn't quite seen the minutes he hoped this season, but with winger Javairo Dilrosun departing the club ahead of the tournament, a spot in the XI has opened up, and it's now up to him to capitalize on it.

GOAL takes a look at each footballer and offers insight as to how they could be the next young star to emerge from the Leagues Cup.