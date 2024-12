This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport New York Red Bulls and Sports Illustrated Tickets agree 13-year deal for MLS club's stadium naming rights Major League Soccer New York Red Bulls The 2024 MLS Cup finalists will have a new stadium name beginning in 2025 Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below RBNY agree to stadium name change

13-year-deal with Sports Illustrated Tickets

Comes after 2024 MLS Cup appearance

Get the MLS Season Pass today! Stream games now