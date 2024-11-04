'They'll think I'm the new Sir Alex Ferguson!' - Ruben Amorim aware Man Utd expectations will skyrocket if Sporting CP beat Pep Guardiola's Man City in Champions League clash
Soon-to-be Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim joked he will be seen as "the new Sir Alex Ferguson" if his Sporting CP side beat Manchester City.
- Amorim set to become Man Utd boss
- Sporting will take on Man City on Tuesday
- Amorim aware hype will go up if Sporting win