New Almeria co-owner Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to squad after big step towards La Liga promotion
Ronaldo celebrates as Almeria climb the table
The victory continues a red hot run of form for the Rojiblancos, who have now won five of their last six league games. This has propelled the club to second place in the standings, a position it hasn't held since November. After a period of transition since their relegation from the top flight in April 2024, the club's fortunes have changed dramatically. The recent investment from a Saudi group in May 2025, followed by Ronaldo's high-profile entry into the boardroom earlier this month, has given them new momentum in their bid to return to the top level of Spanish football.
A message from the boardroom
Despite being in Madrid to recover from a hamstring injury, Ronaldo remained closely engaged with the team’s progress. Taking to Instagram shortly after the final whistle against Cultural Leonesa, the 41-year-old superstar shared his delight with his millions of followers, writing: "Great win today. We continue." His public backing serves as a massive psychological boost for a squad that is currently balancing the pressure of high expectations with the technical demands of a gruelling promotion bid.
Rubi urges caution despite momentum
While the fans are dreaming of La Liga, head coach Juan Francesc Ferrer, known as 'Rubi', is keen to manage expectations. "This is where we all want to be, but the important thing is to be there by matchday 42," he noted during his post-match press conference. Rubi emphasised that the squad possesses a potent mix of youthful energy and veteran experience, but the job is far from finished. With 39 points still available, the coach is wary of the thin margins in the second tier, particularly as they look to bridge the four-point gap to league leaders Racing Santander.
The final sprint to the finish line
Almeria now face a defining run of fixtures that will test their resolve as the primary targets for the chasing pack. As they navigate the final 13 games of the season, their recent defensive solidity and clinical edge will come under scrutiny. The club's next three fixtures consist of away trips to Real Zaragoza and Huesca, followed by a crucial home clash against Real Sociedad B.
