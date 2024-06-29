Tijjani Reinders Netherlands Euro 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'We've had some tough conversations' - Netherlands star Tijjani Reijnders admits Oranje have held clear-the-air talks after shock Austria defeat at Euro 2024

Tijjani Reijnders revealed that the Netherlands squad did a post-mortem of their dismal show against Austria in the group stage.

  • The Netherlands squad analysed their performance against Austria
  • Finished third in their group
  • Dutch set to face Romani in the round of 16
