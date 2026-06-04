Getty Images
Netherlands slammed for being 'too nice' in shock Algeria World Cup warm-up loss as Donyell Malen called out for missing key chances
Koeman left frustrated by wasteful Oranje display
Netherlands dominated long periods of their warm-up clash with Algeria at De Kuip but failed to turn their superiority into goals. Oranje created several clear opportunities yet could not find a breakthrough before conceding a late winner. The 1-0 defeat left Koeman visibly frustrated ahead of the team's departure for New York, where they will play Uzbekistan in their final preparation match before the World Cup.
Much of the attention centred on Malen, who endured a difficult evening in front of goal. The forward hit the woodwork and squandered two further chances that could have put the Netherlands in control of the match.
- Getty Images
Koeman questions aggression and finishing
Koeman did not hide his disappointment after the final whistle, criticising both his side's finishing and their overall approach.
"I absolutely hate losing. You have to win this when you get four or five big chances," Koeman told NOS. "If you convert those, a match like this becomes much easier. It shouldn't be a problem then, but in the second half we played worse football. We lacked aggression and it was too nice."
The Dutch coach also singled out Malen's missed opportunities, saying: "He definitely needs to score at least one goal. Normally he does."
Malen was disappointed with his performance
Malen acknowledged his own disappointment afterwards, admitting he did not strike the ball properly during his clearest opportunity.
"Of course, as a striker, you want to score," Malen admitted. "We created enough chances, but today they just wouldn't go in. 'That’s part of a striker’s life. I didn't get out well and didn't connect with the ball properly. I didn't see the players next to me either, otherwise I would have laid it off."
- Getty Images
Chance to respond before Japan test
Netherlands still have one final opportunity to build momentum when they face Uzbekistan in New York. After a disappointing defeat and growing scrutiny from supporters and pundits, a convincing response would help restore confidence ahead of the tournament. Oranje open their Group F campaign against Japan on June 14 knowing improvement is required.