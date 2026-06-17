Ex-Netherlands star apologises for offensive remark about Japan players in World Cup opener

The 43-year-old found himself at the centre of a social media storm while analysing the Netherlands' opening group-stage match against Japan in Dallas. During the post-match breakdown, Van der Vaart suggested that the Japanese players all "looked alike" as he attempted to explain Micky van de Ven’s struggles during the match.

Discussing Daichi Kamada's late equalising goal, Van der Vaart said on NOS: "The perfect corner is really very difficult to defend. This one came with the right speed, just over the five-yard line. With a bit of luck it would have gone in, but the corner was amazing. They [the Japanese players] do look alike, of course, maybe he [Van de Ven] thought that… That’s a joke, of course. I hardly dare say anything."