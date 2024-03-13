A needless ban & a huge miss: Cristiano Ronaldo must shoulder the blame for Al-Nassr's crisis

The Portuguese icon has contributed to a nightmarish period for the Saudi giants, which culminated in their AFC Champions League exit

A sharp downturn in form has plummeted Al-Nassr into full-blown crisis mode; a dismal two-week period since the start of March has seen their faint title hopes snuffed out, and their Asian Champions League (ACL) dreams unceremoniously ended at the quarter-final stage.

As you might expect, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been the protagonist - but this time he has been unable to act the hero. In fact, he has contributed in no small part to his side's downfall over the course of a torrid fortnight, courtesy of obscene gestures and staggering, uncharacteristic misses.

Al-Nassr's chances of success this season now hang in the balance, and head coach Luis Castro suddenly finds his job on the line with potentially just one more game to save himself. There is huge expectation on Ronaldo's shoulders to get his side out of the predicament they find themselves in, but in many ways this is a mess of his own making.