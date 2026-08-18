NEC boss Dick Schreuder reveals 'frustrating' reality of Champions League qualification run

According to De Telegraaf, NEC manager Schreuder has offered an honest and unfiltered take on the recent Champions League-inspired transformations at De Goffert. While the club prepares for elite European competition, the necessary stadium adjustments have brought some unintended headaches for the coaching staff.

Schreuder admitted that he is not entirely "hoteldebotel" over the extensive alterations made to the club's home ground. The logistical shifts required to meet strict tournament standards have clearly disrupted the routine at the training base.