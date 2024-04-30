NBC to 'continue push' for Premier League games in U.S. despite reluctance from senior executive

GettyImageJacob SchneiderNBC to 'continue push' for Premier League games in U.S. despite reluctance from senior executivePremier LeagueManchester UnitedArsenalChelseaLiverpoolManchester CityA leading executive at NBC sports has admitted that they are set to 'continue pushing' for top-flight Premier League matches to be played in the U.S.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNBC exec pushing for EPL matches in U.S.New plans for multi-billion dollar partnershipDoor is 'ajar' for opportunity, per league CEOArticle continues below