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Rasmus Hojlund drought no problem as Napoli prepare to trigger option to buy striker from Man Utd
Conte stands by Danish forward
Hojlund’s recent struggle in front of goal has done little to dampen the enthusiasm at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The United loanee has not found the back of the net since mid-March, with his last strike coming in a Serie A clash against Lecce, but Conte remains a firm believer in the 23-year-old’s attributes.
The Italian tactician views Hojlund as a fundamental pillar of his tactical project in Naples. Even a high-profile penalty miss for Denmark during the World Cup play-offs has not swayed the club's thinking. Napoli see the striker as the future of their frontline and are prepared to ignore the temporary noise surrounding his current drought.
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The €44m investment
According to reports from the Corriere del Mezzogiorno, Napoli have already decided to trigger the permanent purchase option included in the agreement with United. The Serie A giants are set to part with €44 million to ensure the former Atalanta man remains in Italy for the long term, potentially securing his future at the club until 2030.
While the recent weeks have been quiet, Hojlund's overall output this term remains respectable. He has managed 14 goals and six assists across all competitions, a feat made more impressive by the fact that Napoli’s attack has been depleted by injuries to key creative figures such as Kevin De Bruyne and David Neres.
Finding the right support act
As the club prepares to finalise the Hojlund deal, attention has also turned to ensuring the squad has adequate depth in the centre-forward position. The search for a reliable deputy has led to a potential internal solution that could save the Partenopei further millions in the transfer market.
Giovane is increasingly being viewed as the primary alternative to Hojlund for the upcoming campaign. While he has often been utilised in wider roles, the coaching staff believe his physical profile and finishing ability are better suited to a central role. This shift would allow Napoli to focus their remaining budget on other areas of the pitch while providing Hojlund with a capable back-up.
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Hojlund's journey from United to Napoli
Hojlund joined United from Atalanta in the summer of 2023, making 95 appearances across all competitions. During his tenure at Old Trafford, the Danish striker netted 26 goals and provided six assists, helping the club secure the FA Cup title in the 2023-2024 season. In the summer of 2025, Højlund moved to Napoli on loan, where he has already enjoyed success this season by clinching the Supercoppa Italiana title.