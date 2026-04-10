Napoli identify Benfica star as top summer transfer target and open talks over €30m deal

Napoli have stepped up their efforts to sign Benfica midfielder Rios, identifying the Colombian international as their main priority for the upcoming transfer window. The Serie A club are already engaged in discussions as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Napoli have intensified contacts in recent days. The club’s sporting director Manna has reportedly been working directly with the player’s representatives and intermediaries to explore the possibility of bringing the midfielder to southern Italy. Rios joined Benfica last summer but has not fully established himself under head coach Jose Mourinho, potentially opening the door for a move.