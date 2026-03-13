Napoli sporting director Manna: "Conte is staying, McTominay has signed a new contract. Alisson, Santos and Hojlund have been permanently signed."

"Scott is a key player who has said he sees himself staying at Napoli for a long time. We have two years left on his contract, we’re both happy, and we don’t want this to become a recurring issue in the future. We’ll see what happens over the coming months, but he hasn’t expressed any desire to leave and we’re pleased about that. Scott is an important player; he’s happy to be in Naples, and I think he shows that when he plays and when he’s out and about in the city. He still has two years left on his contract, and we have an extremely clear and frank relationship with him. We’re talking about it, but it’s not a pressing issue at the moment. We know how important Scott is; as of today, we haven’t received any offers, partly because the player has never expressed a desire to move on.”