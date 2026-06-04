'There are plenty of players in the world' - Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne may face Napoli sale for fiery comments in clear warning from president

De Bruyne’s frustration stems from a tactical mismatch with Conte, despite the coach having secured Napoli's fourth Scudetto just a year prior. The playmaker managed only 18 Serie A appearances during the 2025-26 season and felt stifled by the rigid system employed by the former Chelsea and Spurs boss. De Bruyne was blunt when asked if he was pleased to see a change in the dugout.

"For me, yes. As far as I am concerned, he was not obliged to stay," De Bruyne admitted. "There were promises made last summer on the way that we would be playing, but at the end of the day not much of it happened. Obviously it was difficult for me because Conte has a very different vision of football to mine. In truth, I never had the opportunity to play in my preferred position. In any case, I always tried to give my all for the team. We played very defensively. If you try to win every game by a one-goal margin with a 4-5-1 formation, you play a certain type of football. At the start of the season, we sat back even deeper."