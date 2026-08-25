Napoli step up chase for Chelsea prodigy Marc Guiu with €15m bid to bolster attack

Napoli are ready to intensify their efforts to sign Guiu from Chelsea, with reports indicating that the Partenopei have identified the young Spaniard as their priority target for the final days of the market. According to Sky Sport Italia, the club is prepared to offer a package worth approximately €15 million to €16 million plus performance-related bonuses to secure the striker's services permanently. This move comes as Massimiliano Allegri looks to reshape his attacking options following a period of uncertainty regarding the club's offensive output and roster composition.

The interest from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona is not merely a passing fancy, as the club hierarchy views the former Barcelona academy graduate as a strategic acquisition for both the present and the future. Having joined the Premier League side in 2024, Guiu has found himself in what has been described as a state of Stamford Bridge purgatory, struggling to command regular minutes in a crowded squad.