Napoli star brutally SLAMS national FA in shock international retirement

Having served as Kosovo's captain for the last seven years, Rrahmani's exit marks a significant blow to the national team. He detailed how ongoing issues within the federation ultimately became impossible to tolerate.

"Due to numerous factors, persistent disagreements and a lack of competent people available to address our problems and grievances, the situation has remained unimproved for years," he explained.

"And what did I get in return? Constant, co-ordinated attacks for more than two years from those people who should have been protecting us. Justice will prevail one day.

"This decision comes from the need to preserve my integrity as a captain and as a professional footballer, but above all, my values as a human being."