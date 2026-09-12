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Napoli star brutally SLAMS national FA in shock international retirement
Napoli star walks away from Kosovo
Napoli centre-back Rrahmani has officially announced his retirement from international duty with Kosovo. The 32-year-old defender walks away after a decade international career that saw him earn 66 caps.
His departure comes amidst a severe breakdown in relations with the Football Federation of Kosovo (FKK). Rrahmani confirmed his decision on Friday evening, abruptly stripping the national team of their long-standing captain. The Serie A veteran made it clear that he felt forced to step down due to the current leadership structure at the top of the Kosovar FA.
Captain slams federation leadership
Rrahmani took to Instagram to inform supporters of his sudden decision, delivering a scathing assessment of the FKK. He revealed that he felt completely unsupported by those in charge of the national setup.
"After ten years with the national team, seven of which were spent as captain, I am announcing that I will no longer be part of the Kosovo national team as long as the FKK is led by its current individuals,” Rrahmani wrote.
A decade of service ends in frustration
Having served as Kosovo's captain for the last seven years, Rrahmani's exit marks a significant blow to the national team. He detailed how ongoing issues within the federation ultimately became impossible to tolerate.
"Due to numerous factors, persistent disagreements and a lack of competent people available to address our problems and grievances, the situation has remained unimproved for years," he explained.
"And what did I get in return? Constant, co-ordinated attacks for more than two years from those people who should have been protecting us. Justice will prevail one day.
"This decision comes from the need to preserve my integrity as a captain and as a professional footballer, but above all, my values as a human being."
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Potential return hinges on major changes
While Rrahmani has stepped away from international football, his statement strongly hints that a future return remains possible. However, this relies entirely on widespread administrative changes and the removal of current FKK officials.
For now, the defender will focus exclusively on his club career in Italy. Having already made over 200 appearances for Napoli, he remains a crucial figure in their defensive line.
Kosovo must now begin the challenging process of appointing a new captain. The national side faces the difficult task of moving forward without their most experienced and influential leader.
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