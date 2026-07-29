'He won't stop' - Cristiano Ronaldo backed to reach 1,000 career goals target by ex-Real Madrid team-mate

Speaking in a comprehensive interview with AS, Nacho reflected on the incredible career of the man who helped him secure four of his six Champions League titles. "He won't stop, for sure, knowing him as we know him... His life is about breaking records, which is incredible, it seems like no, no, no, and in the end he achieves everything he sets out to do," Nacho explained when asked about the striker's current trajectory and goal-scoring ambitions.

The defender expressed genuine awe at the fact that Ronaldo is still operating at the highest level despite the exhausting demands of professional football. He continued: "It is admirable that, at 41 years old, he continues to compete, that he maintains that passion since the first day, with so many games, so many trips, so much time away from home; it is admirable. And to continue with the same passion as when he started, aged only five."