N'Golo Kante hints at Ligue 1 return as ex-Chelsea star reveals summer transfer talks

While the move to the French capital did not materialise last year, Kante is not ruling out the possibility of playing in his home country before he hangs up his boots. Having spent the bulk of his peak years in the Premier League with Leicester City and Chelsea, the midfielder’s experience in Ligue 1 is relatively limited compared to his legendary status in England.

When questioned about whether he could see himself competing in the French top flight again in the future, Kante provided an encouraging response for local fans. "Why not finish in France, we never know," he revealed. This admission suggests that the midfielder, currently enjoying a new chapter in Turkey with Fenerbahce, is keeping a close eye on developments back home.







