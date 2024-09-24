Chelsea v Servette FC -UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off 1st LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Mykhailo Mudryk's Chelsea struggles 'not down to lack of confidence' as Enzo Maresca challenges £89m flop to 'do better' if he wants starting role

M. MudrykChelseaPremier LeagueE. Maresca

Enzo Maresca does not believe Mykahilo Mudryk is suffering from a "lack of confidence" and has challenged the Chelsea winger to "do better".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mudryk has played just 61 minutes in PL this term
  • Maresca challenges the Ukrainian
  • Has struggled for form since move from Shakhtar
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below