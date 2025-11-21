AFP
'My spirits plummeted' - Antoine Griezmann reveals the 'mental' pain of Atletico Madrid's La Liga & Champions League collapse as French forward aims to win 'more' after renewing contract
Griezmann reveals mental struggle after Atletico's collapse
Atletico Madrid's all-time leading scorer, Griezmann, has candidly discussed the psychological impact of his team's slump during the crucial final months of last season. Speaking to AS, the 34-year-old forward admitted that Atletico's fading challenge in both La Liga and the Champions League in March affected him deeply. Diego Simeone's team entered the month top of the Spanish league table with a two-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid. They were also gearing up for a round of 16 tie against their city rivals in the Champions League. Unfortunately for the Rojiblancos, their season capitulated in just over two weeks. They lost 2-1 to Madrid in the first-leg before suffering a league blow by going down to Getafe by the same scoreline. Despite a strong second-leg against Real, they were defeated in a controversial penalty shootout. Four days later, they lost to Barcelona and then drew with Espanyol. By the end of March, they were out of the Champions League and nine points behind eventual La Liga champions Barcelona.
"It was very tough for me mentally," Griezmann revealed. "Because I had so much hope, so many dreams, and March wasn't a good month for anyone; we lost La Liga and the Champions League. And my spirits plummeted, it hurt me a lot mentally, and that affected my game later on."
Griezmann confessed that this "mental pain" distracted him from his individual pursuit of his 200th goal for the club, a milestone he eventually achieved. "I wasn't overwhelmed, but it's true that it felt like a long process. Especially last year at the end of the season, when I wasn't focused on pursuing it," he explained. "When the 200th goal arrived and I got closer, in the end the goals just came."
French forward aims for 'more' after contract renewal
Despite already cementing his legacy at Atletico with 203 goals in 461 matches and surpassing club legend Luis Aragones, Griezmann has no intention of resting on his laurels. Having recently renewed his contract until 2027, he is driven by a desire to achieve even "more" with the club he considers home.
"I want more: La Liga, the Copa del Rey, the Champions League with Atletico," he added. Explaining his decision to extend his deal early, Griezmann stated: "Because I want more. I still have many minutes left to play, plenty of legs and mental strength to play with and be someone important at the club. And I know I have to prove that to everyone, and I still want to be even more important."
Griezmann also acknowledged his changing role within Simeone's side this season, where he has been rotated more frequently. "Ultimately, you always want to play. But I understand that I have to be professional, that I have to set an example for all my teammates and then show the manager that I'm still ready to play, that I have everything I need to play and earn a place in the starting eleven," he said.
So far in the 2025-26 La Liga season, he has made 12 appearances, scoring four goals.
Champions League redemption and persuading Julian Alvarez
A significant part of Griezmann's motivation stems from a desire to finally win the Champions League with Atletico and atone for his penalty miss in the 2016 final against Real Madrid in Milan. Losing 1-0 at San Siro, Griezmann had the chance to pull his side level shortly after the restart but saw his effort smack the bar. The game went on to end 1-1, but Atletico lost on penalties, with Griezmann netting his that time around.
"Yes, you always think about it," he admitted regarding the miss. "The thorn of the penalty in Milan will remain until I win the Champions League with Atletico."
What next for Griezmann and Atletico Madrid?
Griezmann will aim to translate his renewed determination into performances on the pitch as Atletico Madrid chase success in La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. Despite ongoing speculation linking him with a future move to MLS, which he acknowledges as a "dream" and "goal," his immediate focus remains firmly on Atletico. With his contract now running until 2027, the French forward has committed his short-to-medium-term future to the club, aiming to add more silverware to his collection and further solidify his legendary status at the Metropolitano.
