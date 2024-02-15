‘My ears popped’ - Lamine Yamal opens up on Barcelona debut as young starlet reveals deafening reception at Camp Nou

Getty ImagesThomas Hindle‘My ears popped’ - Lamine Yamal opens up on Barcelona debut as young starlet reveals deafening reception at Camp NouLamine YamalBarcelonaLaLigaXavi HernandezBarcelona winger Lamine Yamal has opened up on the frantic atmosphere of his Camp Nou debut in April 2023Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAdmitted that he "couldn't hear anything"Played seven minutes against Real BetisHas scored three, assisted two in La Liga this year