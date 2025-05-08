‘We were much better than them’ - Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal were best team in the Champions League as semi-final defeat to PSG leaves Gunners boss ‘upset’
Mikel Arteta claims Arsenal were “much better” than PSG in their Champions League semi-final, with the best team in the competition going out.
- Gunners suffered more semi-final heartache
- Fine margins settled heavyweight showdown
- Head coach proud of efforts from his players