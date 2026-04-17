Morgan Gibbs-White pays tribute to Elliot Anderson after his mother's death with touching goal celebration as Nottingham Forest reach Europa League semi-finals

The club confirmed Anderson's unavailability shortly before kick-off, leading to an outpouring of support from the footballing community. Helen had been a constant presence throughout her son's career, from his Newcastle academy days to his Premier League emergence.

Expressing the collective grief of the organisation, an official Forest statement read: “Elliot Anderson is unavailable for tonight’s fixture following the passing of his beloved mother, Helen. Everyone at Nottingham Forest Football Club extends its deepest condolences to Elliot and his family following this extremely sad news. Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with the Anderson family at this difficult time.”