More debuts, more goals, and more Rose Lavelle: Five keys as Emma Hayes prepares the USWNT to take on Ireland - again

The U.S. women's national team opened their three-match summer journey with a commanding 4-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Thursday night in Colorado. With high altitude and a packed house, the USWNT continued their undefeated streak against Ireland, having now outscored them 55-1 in 16 meetings.

Emma Hayes' side will play Ireland once more in this three-match window, however this time the game will be played Sunday in Rose Lavelle's hometown of Cincinnati. The USWNT will then play Canada on Wednesday.

The USWNT have just two days to recover in between games, and - after a strong showing that included a first-ever international goal from Houston Dash defender Avery Patterson, a first cap in goal from Seattle Reign's Claudia Dickey, plus a senior team debut and assist out of Gotham FC's Lilly Reale - there were many positives on which to build.

Historically, when Hayes plays an opponent twice, she switches up the starting XI pretty drastically. She did that against Brazil - for better or for worse, as the U.S. lost the second match - earlier this year, but it is all part of her plan to get the best picture of the player pool leading up into the 2027 World Cup.

On Thursday, the USWNT clearly showed they can dominate Ireland, even without the superpower of Lindsey Heaps in the midfield, and the attacking force of Sophia Wilson, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman.

Hayes will likely experiment with some new faces in the midfield, backline and attack, as she has the luxury of a fruitful roster of the NWSL's best players. It's a toss up whether or not she gives Dickey another opportunity in goal, as Thursday's match was her debut - and she didn't even record one save. No fault to Dickey, as Ireland had very few chances in the final-third.

GOAL takes a look at five keys as the USWNT play the second of two friendlies against Ireland.