Monterrey reportedly push ahead in talks to land FC Cincinnati’s Luca Orellano

Speed and one-on-one ability were identified as key needs by the coaching staff, and Orellano checks both boxes. Developed at Vélez Sarsfield, the 25-year-old winger has built a diverse career path, gaining experience in Argentina, Brazil, and Major League Soccer. Prior to his MLS stint, he featured for Vasco da Gama, further rounding out his attacking skill set.

Orellano had a breakout 10-goal, seven-assist season in his inaugural campaign with Cincinnati and added two goals and five assists in 2025.