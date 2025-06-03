'Monster' Cristiano Ronaldo 'won't want to miss out' on Club World Cup while eternal rival Lionel Messi stars for Inter Miami as Chelsea & Man City linked with 'marketing coup'
Cristiano Ronaldo “is still a monster” and “won’t want to miss out” on the Club World Cup with Lionel Messi there, says William Gallas.
- Inter Miami handed invite to FIFA event
- Al-Nassr are not among qualified teams
- CR7 could secure switch to another club