'Money's needed to sign Florian Wirtz!' - Bayern planning drastic cost-cutting measures that includes hiring freeze & cancelling staff wage rises to be able to afford mega transfer

Bayern are reportedly expanding their cost-cutting measures for Florian Wirtz's signing, to the point where even club employees could now be impacted.

  • Bayern to introduce drastic cost-cutting measures
  • Bavarians have set their sights on Wirtz
  • Several player sales expected this summer
