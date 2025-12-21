Monaco boss opens up on Paul Pogba 'concern' after choosing to rest midfielder again amid stuttering comeback

Monaco head coach Pocognoli has again chosen to leave Pogba out of action, fuelling discussion about the World Cup winner's slow return to competitive football. Pogba has made only a handful of appearances since joining Monaco in the summer, following an 18-month doping suspension that kept him out of the game for more than two years.

The 32-year-old has featured three times from the bench in Ligue 1, including a high-profile victory over Paris Saint-Germain, but has struggled to build momentum. He was an unused substitute in two Champions League fixtures and did not feature at all in last weekend’s league clash against Marseille, with Monaco carefully managing his workload.

Pogba will also miss the Coupe de France meeting with Auxerre, extending a stop-start pattern that has defined his comeback so far. While supporters and observers have begun to question whether fresh fitness issues are delaying his progress, the Les Monegasque maintain that caution is central to their approach as Pogba works his way back to full sharpness.