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Mohammed Kudus' season could be OVER as Tottenham winger suffers devastating injury setback
Relegation fears mount for Spurs
Tottenham are sweating over the fitness of Kudus after the winger reportedly suffered a fresh injury issue that could end his domestic season. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since January with quad and hamstring problems, and while the club had hoped for a return to action this month, those plans have now been thrown into disarray.
According to a report by The Sun, the latest complication is believed to be related to his quad, and there are growing concerns that the former West Ham man could require surgery to fix the problem. With Spurs locked in a desperate battle to avoid the drop, losing their £55 million summer signing for the final run-in represents a nightmare scenario.
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De Zerbi's difficult start
The news comes at a nightmare time for new manager Roberto De Zerbi, who is preparing for his first game in charge against Sunderland this Sunday. De Zerbi, who previously attempted to sign Kudus during his tenure at Brighton, will now likely have to navigate a daunting fixture list without one of the club's most creative attacking outlets.
Spurs are currently hovering just one point above the relegation zone with only seven games left to play. If West Ham defeat Wolves on Friday, Tottenham will find themselves in the bottom three before De Zerbi even steps into the dugout at the Stadium of Light. The Italian has bolstered his backroom staff with Marcattilio Marcattilii and Marcello Quinto, but he will need all of his tactical acumen to cover for Kudus' output.
World Cup dreams in jeopardy
The implications of this setback extend far beyond the Premier League, as Kudus now faces a race against time to be fit for Ghana’s World Cup campaign. The Black Stars consider Kudus a talismen alongside Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo, and his absence would be a catastrophic loss for the national team ahead of their trip to North America.
Kudus is understood to be gutted by the development, knowing how much is at stake over the next few months. Ghana find themselves in a challenging group alongside Croatia, Panama, and England. The prospect of Kudus missing the high-profile clash against Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions in Boston on June 23 is now a very real possibility.
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Impact on the survival race
Since joining from West Ham last summer, Kudus has provided three goals and six assists for Spurs, featuring as a bright spark in an otherwise dismal season for the club. He has not featured since his original injury occurred in a home game against Sunderland on January 4, and his absence has been keenly felt by a squad lacking consistent goal-scoring options from wide areas.
Following this weekend's trip to Sunderland, Tottenham face a reunion for De Zerbi against Brighton. With top-flight survival on the line, the medical team at Hotspur Way will be working around the clock to try and speed up Kudus' recovery, but surgery may ultimately be the only path forward for the frustrated winger.