'I had to do it!' - Mohamed Salah scores cheeky Panenka as Egypt hold nerve in World Cup penalty shoot-out win over Australia

With the pressure-cooker shootout finely balanced, the experienced captain stepped up to face substitute goalkeeper Mat Ryan and delivered a stunning chip down the middle.

Reflecting on his calculated gamble in the mixed zone, the Liverpool legend, who is now a free agent after leaving the Reds, emphasised his responsibility to lead the younger squad members by example.

Salah stated: "If somebody was going to do it, it would be me. I am more experienced than others, and I wanted to give them confidence. I decided [in the] last minute, I don’t know if it’s my last World Cup or not, but I had to do it."

Having guided his nation to their first-ever triumph in the knockout stages of the tournament, the forward was fully aware of the monumental weight behind the achievement.

He added: "It's history. I told the guys before the game that this is the biggest stage you can play on, so enjoy it, and don't let the pressure get to you. I'm glad that we managed to win the game. Bad luck for them, they lost on penalties. But I'm happy that we wrote history today."