Mohamed Salah told to move to MLS & 'be a megastar like Lionel Messi' as 'big reason' for his Liverpool struggles identified

With just five Premier League goals this season, Salah has been unable to replicate the stunning form that saw him score 29 league goals and almost single-handedly carry Liverpool to the title last year. Addressing this sharp decline, Smicer pointed to the absence of a familiar partner on the right flank as a major factor in Salah’s perceived lack of rhythm compared to previous campaigns.

"I think a big reason it hasn’t worked out this season is because he lost Trent Alexander-Arnold as a right back. He could play alongside him with his eyes closed. They knew each other so well on the pitch. This season he has had Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong and sometimes Dominik Szoboszlai, it’s not comfortable for him. He’s got a lot of game in his legs for years to come, it won’t be at Liverpool but he will have the last word," Smicer noted.