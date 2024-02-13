Mohamed Salah is BACK! Liverpool talisman returns to training with huge smile on his face after AFCON injury nightmare as he puts himself in contention for crucial Brentford game
Mohamed Salah was spotted back in training at Liverpool with a huge smile on his face on Tuesday, having already recovered from his AFCON injury.
- Salah left AFCON early due to injury
- Has made swift recovery
- Liverpool star in line to return vs Brentford