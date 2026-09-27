Mohamed Salah left out of Egypt squad for South Sudan clash due to artificial turf fears

The Egyptian Football Association has confirmed that Salah will be absent from the squad when the Pharaohs take on South Sudan this Tuesday. The decision was made as a precautionary measure to ensure the long-term fitness of the Trabzonspor icon, who remains the focal point of the national team's ambitions. Officials have pointed toward the specific conditions of the venue as the primary reason for his exclusion from the upcoming fixture.

In a statement released via their official channels, the Egyptian FA explained the situation: "The technical staff of the Egyptian national team, led by coach Hossam Hassan, has decided to rest Mohamed Salah for the match against South Sudan. The reason for this is the artificial grass pitch on which the match is being played."