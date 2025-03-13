Mohamed Salah's sinking Ballon d'Or hopes, Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury concern and six problems threatening to dampen lethargic Liverpool's march towards Premier League glory

The Reds look certain to be crowned champions of England for the 20th time, and yet they're going into Sunday's Carabao Cup on a real low

Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain couldn't have gone much worse for Liverpool. For starters, they lost - and in heart-breaking fashion too, with the Reds beaten 4-1 on penalties after a gruelling encounter that inflicted as much physical pain on Arne Slot's side as psychological.

Consequently, a team that moved 15 points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League just last weekend is now going into Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Newcastle on a real downer.

Liverpool are, of course, renowned for their resilience. A trip to Wembley obviously represents a wonderful opportunity to immediately bounce back ahead of what should be a very enjoyable match towards a 20th English title.

Article continues below

However, there's no denying that the champions elect are suddenly shrouded in uncertainty after a devastating European elimination that could have serious repercussions for the club, and plenty of its players...